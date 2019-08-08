Scooters in Alexandria Part 6: Are scooters on the right path?

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

Alexandria’s e-scooter pilot program is nearing the end of the road in September, and community members have lingering questions about the program’s merits and faults. A recent pilot program update memo from city staff to city council answers some of those questions – and raises others.

The memo, sent to council by city staff on July 23, provides a detailed update, with ridership data, crash and accident statistics and projected next steps the city will consider taking with the program.

After being approved in November 2018, the city’s e-scooter pilot program commenced in January 2019 with Lime, the first permitted scooter company, launching its fleet of dockless electric vehicles onto the city’s streets. Since then, five more companies have received permits and signed memorandums of understanding with the city. All permits expire on Sept. 30, although the city is able to administratively extend the program until the end of October while staff evaluates the program and crafts a recommendation for council.

Community concerns around safety, parking and the program’s aesthetic impact on Old Town have been present since the beginning, and the memo documents hundreds of complaints from residents during the memo’s January through May timeframe. But data in the memo also reveals usage levels that indicate the program has taken off with riders.

From January through the end of May, 18,050 registered users of the apps have started or ended 101,515 scooter trips in Alexandria, according to the memo. Eighty percent of those trips took place in April and May. Between January and May, riders travelled 91,644 miles, with the average trip lasting between between 10 and 15 minutes and spanning just under one mile.

The total number of trips roughly coincides with the arrival of summer, the change in weather and rise in tourism, according to the memo. Riders took 4,198 trips in February. That number quickly jumped to 13,845 in March and then to 42,200 in April before falling to 39,682 in May.

According to the memo, the six scooter companies currently permitted to oper- ate in the city – Lime, Lyft, Bolt, Bird, Skip and Spin – have each deployed 50 to 180 vehicles per day on average, totaling, on average, 650 to 700 scooters in Alexandria per day. Per the MOU, each company can deploy a maximum of 200 scooters.

A handful of crashes and injuries have been reported since the pilot began, though the memo notes that the number of actual crashes is likely higher than the reported tally.

“It is acknowledged that known crashes and injuries are likely less than the actual reporting due to non-reporting,” according to the memo.

The memo notes two crashes, neither of which resulted in police reports or injuries, while the Times has learned of two additional crashes in recent weeks.

The first crash occurred in April when a rider was hit by a car and received only “minor scrapes,” according to the memo. The second occurred in May and “involved the rider and property damage” new North West and Princess streets. A third crash occurred on July 18, but, due to the memo’s data only extending through May, was not included in this report. In this case, a man was hospitalized after crashing a scooter near the intersection fo Gibbon and South Royal streets. The man suffered a minor head injury and was transported to the George Washington University Hospital where he was treated and released, according to Craig Fifer, the city’s communications director. A fourth crash occurred on Saturday at the intersection of Main Line Boulevard and Potomac Avenue, according to a city news alert. The rider was transported to the hospital, and no other vehicle was involved with the crash. The scooter companies also reported six “minor injuries” between January and May involving riders and the scooters, including hand pains caused by rough riding and incidents with potholes or other immobile street objects. Community members have had ongoing concerns about safety for riders and pedestrians along with improper parking and riding. According to the memo, community members voiced those concerns, en masse, to both staff and the companies. Community members reported 97 parking issues and 324 “other” issues to the scooter companies. Meanwhile, city staff received around 800 comments or reported issues from the community, the city’s Call.Click.Connect service received 213 tickets and the dockless mobility email address received more than 500 emails.

Staff’s memo to council notes common themes from the community input it received, including improper parking of scooters; pedestrian safety especially for elderly people and those with disabilities; the loss of Old Town’s historic character; and questions about the law and legislation around scooters. The city has been evaluating community input — particularly from those in Old Town where 65 percent of scooter usage takes place — and making some mid-pilot adjustments based on the feedback.

Some of those mid-pilot adjustments were implemented early in the pilot program. For instance, the city posted variable message boards on King Street and near the waterfront in May, warning scooter operators that sidewalk riding is prohibited.