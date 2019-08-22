SOL results a mixed bag

For English learners – who make up 30.89 percent of ACPS’ student population, according to ACPS data – writing scores have dropped 24 percentage points over the past two years, from 38 percent proficiency in 2016-2017 to 14 percent in 2018-2019.

A significant racial gap persists between white students and students of color in every subject area. White students, on average, tested more than 20 percentage points higher than black students and more than 30 percentage points higher than Hispanic students, who make up ACPS’ majority demographic at 36 percent of the student body. In addition, white students’ scores increased in more subject areas than any other demographic.

Maintaining a trend from the past two years, there was also a significant gender gap, with female students scoring higher than male students in every subject area.

With 61.45 percent of students identified as economically disadvantaged and 30.89 percent as English learners, according to ACPS data, Alexandria has a different set of demographics, and therefore a different set of challenges, than other nearby school districts, Mayor Justin Wilson said.

“That’s not an excuse – that’s not even an explanation – but I think it’s a demonstration of the challenges that we have to work through as a system,” Wilson said. “I think that shows in the scores and I think that shows in the comparisons to other jurisdictions.”

ACPS is taking steps to put solutions in place that can begin to address systemic issues, Hutchings said. This year, ACPS is starting to train its staff in what Hutchings called the building equity taxonomy, a method that aims to address equity challenges on a school-by-school basis, in addition to district-wide efforts.

“We’ve always been in this practice of just being equal,” Hutchings said. “Equality and equity are two different things. Being equal is not enough. We need to be equitable and I think that that is the difference we’re seeing this upcoming year.”

On the city side, Wilson is also looking to improve early childhood education and after school services.

“Most of the kids who receive after school services in the city receive it from the city in the form of the city rec programs and in other city facilities,” Wilson said. “That’s an area where I still maintain we have an opportunity to improve quality and accessibility.”

Although SOL scores are important for state accreditation of schools and measure a certain kind of progress, they present a limited perspective of student growth, Hutchings said. Individual growth is often lost in standardized test scores, he said.

With the number of English learners in ACPS, some of whom have come to the United States from traumatic situations in the Middle East and Latin America and some of whom still face traumatic and challenging home situations, SOL test scores are not always indicative of academic, emotional or social growth, Hutchings said.

Hutchings noted the case of a student who moved to Alexandria two years ago and had to learn how to read and write English.

“When they take that test, the test will say that they’re not proficient,” Hutchings said. “But it doesn’t measure that when they got to us, and two years later, now they’re speaking, now they’re reading, now they’re working, now they’re able to actually pass the test two to three years later. That’s a huge success that never gets captured in one datapoint.”

School Board Member Michelle Rief echoed Hutchings’ sentiments.

“There is plenty of research that shows standardized tests are a bad tool for measuring learning,” Rief said in a statement. “My personal view is SOL tests are misused and overemphasized, which can lead to inaccurate analysis, narrowing of the curriculum and teaching to the test. I think there are better models out there. As a school division, I believe we need to continue to focus on providing high-quality instruction across all subjects and equitable opportunities to learn for all students.”

With new accreditation requirements that took effect last year and place less emphasis on SOL scores, the Virginia Department of Education appears to agree that standardized testing isn’t the only determinant of academic success.

As part of the accreditation process, the state will now consider “the academic growth of students making significant progress toward meeting state benchmarks” in English and math, as well as a school’s progress in closing achievement gaps in English and math, raising overall achievement in science and reducing absenteeism, according to the Virginia Department of Education.