Tall Ship Providence sails to Norfolk for electrical work

The Revolutionary War era replica Tall Ship Providence, which has been anchored on the Alexandria Waterfront since July 1, is currently in Norfolk for electrical work, Diana West, programs and communications director for the Tall Ship Providence Foundation, said.

“In short, we needed to have electrical work done by naval marine electricians, who turn out to be hard to find in this area,” West said in an email. “Fortunately, we found some in Norfolk who could do the work that we needed and it turned out to be easier to take the ship to them than bring them here.”

Tall Ship Providence arrived in Norfolk on Monday. West estimates that work on the ship should take two weeks and that the ship will return to Alexandria by Labor Day weekend. It will dock at the G/H pier near Founders Park until a permanent floating dock is built at the foot of King Street next year.