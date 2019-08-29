Taste of Old Town North to celebrate neighborhood’s past, present, future

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

The annual Taste of Old Town North will return on Sept. 19 and will celebrate the neighborhood and its place as Alexandria’s arts and cultural district, according to a news release.

The event will take place at Montgomery Park from 4 to 8 p.m. and will feature close to 20 neighborhood restaurants including Lost Dog Cafe, Thanida Thai and T.J. Stone’s. The event will also include a three-hour jam session with three bands and will take place during the neighborhood’s weekly Thursday farmers’ and artisans’ market, Margaret Townsend, president of the Old Town North Community Partnership, said.

“People can sample and see and taste and just get a feel for the vibe of this neighborhood,” Townsend said.

Taste of Old Town North will also feature demos from local wellness businesses and dance studios, including Swan Ballet and Local Motion.

The event is a celebration of Old Town North’s place as the city’s arts and cultural hub, a tradition that goes all the way back to the Old Town North roller rink, where Janis Joplin and, in his only hometown appearance, Jim Morrison and The Doors performed in the 60s, Townsend said.