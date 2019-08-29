Together We Bake receives $10,000 contribution from AT&T

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com
Local nonprofit Together We Bake, a workforce and personal development initiative for women in need, received a $10,000 contribution from AT&T on Aug. 13, according to a news release.
Together We Bake serves homeless women, those returning from the criminal justice system, survivors of domestic abuse and recent immigrants. Women in the program engage in the nonprofit’s small baking business, learning skills through food production and safety administration. One-hundred and seventy women have graduated from the program to date, according to the release.
The contribution from AT&T was part of Believe D.C., an extension of the telecommunications company’s community-focused volunteer initiative AT&T Believes. The money will go toward increasing post-program support, including new mental health services, among other things, according to the release.
In addition to the $10,000 contribution, more than 20 AT&T employees volunteered at Together We Bake on Aug. 9, according to the release. Employees packaged granola, labeled the packages and listened to the personal stories of several program graduates who are now program managers.