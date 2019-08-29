Together We Bake receives $10,000 contribution from AT&T

Local nonprofit Together We Bake, a workforce and personal development initiative for women in need, received a $10,000 contribution from AT&T on Aug. 13, according to a news release.

Together We Bake serves homeless women, those returning from the criminal justice system, survivors of domestic abuse and recent immigrants. Women in the program engage in the nonprofit’s small baking business, learning skills through food production and safety administration. One-hundred and seventy women have graduated from the program to date, according to the release.