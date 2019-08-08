Virginia Tech Innovation Campus meeting draws 175 design firms

A Request for Proposal meeting for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus drew a packed crowd of 175 design firms, furniture vendors, engineers and contractors to a Crystal City conference room on Aug. 1, according to a Virginia Tech news release.

Virginia Tech announced in June that it would be partnering with Lionstone Investments to build its graduate school’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria. The campus, a part of the state’s bid to attract Amazon’s HQ2, will be make up a portion of a 65-acre mixed-use development in National Landing, adjacent to the future Potomac Yard Metro station.