Virginia Tech Innovation Campus meeting draws 175 design firms

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com
A Request for Proposal meeting for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus drew a packed crowd of 175 design firms, furniture vendors, engineers and contractors to a Crystal City conference room on Aug. 1, according to a Virginia Tech news release.
Virginia Tech announced in June that it would be partnering with Lionstone Investments to build its graduate school’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria. The campus, a part of the state’s bid to attract Amazon’s HQ2, will be make up a portion of a 65-acre mixed-use development in National Landing, adjacent to the future Potomac Yard Metro station.
On July 11, the university issued an RFP to provide full design services for the campus’ first 300,000 square foot building, according to the release.
A total of 232 people representing 175 companies, including around 75 Virginia Tech alumni, attended the standing-room only meeting on Aug. 1, according to the release.
Written proposals are due Aug. 13, according to the RFP, and Virginia Tech expects to award a design contract late in 2019. The building is set to be completed by 2024, according to the release. The first class of master’s students will enroll in fall 2020 and take classes in space adjacent to the site of the new campus.