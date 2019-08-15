Winter Village to open in Cameron Run

By Heather Hartzell | hhartzell@alextimes.com

Ice & Lights, a new “Winter Village” with ice skating and other wintry festivities, will open at Cameron Run Regional Park in mid-November.

Cameron Run Regional Park is the site of Great Waves Waterpark during summer months, as well as batting cages and a mini-golf course.

For several years, the city has been discussing the future of the park, which some complain is underused and poorly maintained for the majority of the year.

In November 2018, council voted to extend NOVA Parks’ 40-year lease of the property by 10 years, to December 2028. One of the conditions of the lease extension was that NOVA Parks introduce yearround programming at the site, including a winter village.

The Ice & Lights village will feature an ice rink, fire pits, heated tents, a retail shop and winter displays, according to its website. It is set to be open mid-November through February.