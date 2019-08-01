Your Views: Silence makes us complicit with ICE actions

To the editor:

ICE threatens massive raids targeting families. Alexandria immigrant communities live in fear even when massive raids haven’t happened yet. The rhetoric of President Donald Trump toward immigrants gets more violent.

What does the City of Alexandria do? The mayor and sheriff refer immigrants to their websites for FAQ’s and referrals to legal aid and take a low-key approach in the name of not targeting immigrant communities by speaking more boldly. Low-key is pretty low. As of July 22, neither the City of Alexandria nor Sheriff’s Office sites had any reference to threatened mass arrests by ICE on the home page, not even in English. Nothing.

Elsewhere:

• Montgomery County, Maryland Executive Marc Erlich issues executive orders preventing all departments from cooperating with ICE.