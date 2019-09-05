Back in Session: ACPS celebrates first day of school

Alexandria students strapped on their backpacks and hopped on the bus for the first day of school on Tuesday. With a marching band at T.C. Williams High School, Alexandria City Public Schools kicked off the 2019-2020 school year with a bang.

Superintendent Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D, stopped by every ACPS school, while Mayor Justin Wilson also visited several schools, including Lyles-Crouch Traditional Academy, to shake hands with students and parents as the new school year commenced.

Check out our photos from the first day of school below.