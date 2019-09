By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Established in 1994, the Del Ray Farmers’ Market has been offering fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, baked goods and flowers at Pat Miller Square for 25 years.

To celebrate the anniversary, vendors and volunteers put together a 25th anniversary recipe book.

The market, located at the corner of Mount Vernon and Oxford avenues, operates year-round on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.