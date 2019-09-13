Fallen soldier honored in Alexandria

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Early Tuesday morning, Jose Juan Gonzalez, a U.S. Army Special Forces sergeant killed in action in Afghanistan on Aug. 21, was saluted in Alexandria by veterans, the Green Berets, the Legion Post 24 and members of the Alexandria Sheriff’s Department, the Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Fire Department, according to former Mayor Allison Silberberg.

Gonzalez arrived at the Cunningham Funeral Home on Cameron Street shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday. He was buried at Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday.