Photos: Metro stations reopen on time

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

After a three-month-long shutdown of all Metro stations south of Reagan National Airport, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reopened the stations on Monday, as promised. The six blue and yellow line stations that were shut down, including the King Street, Braddock Road, Eisenhower Avenue and Van Dorn Street stations in Alexandria, were revamped as part of WMATA’s three-year platform improvement project to repair and reconstruct platforms at 20 outdoor stations throughout the DMV region, according to WMATA.

Some of the travel alternatives that were made available to travelers during the summer shutdown will remain available, according to WMATA. DASH will offer its $1 promotional fare through Dec. 31 for riders using its mobile app, while the Potomac Riverboat Company will continue to operate with extended morning hours.

To celebrate the reopening, various Alexandria businesses and attractions are offering special deals to Metro riders. Patrons who show their Metro SmartTrip card at these various locations can receive boutique discounts, extended happy hours, free tours and more. Most deals will be offered through Sept. 15.

Deals include a free Key to the City museum pass, extended happy hours at Theismann’s, Lena’s and Mason Social, 20 percent off at Nicecream, 25 percent off the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra’s opening performance, discounts at the The Dog Park, Bloomers and The Art League Gallery and more. Find all special offers at www. visitalexandriava.com/metro.

Check out our photos below of the new King Street, Braddock Road and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations.