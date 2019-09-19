Police investigate body found in Holmes Run stream

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com
The Alexandria Police Department is investigating the body of a man found in the 1200 block of North Beauregard Street on Tuesday, according to a news release.
A passerby found the body in Holmes Run around 9:22 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the release. APD Public Information Officer confirmed the body was found in a Holmes Run stream.
Police identified the man as Jose Mendez Padilla, 49, of Alexandria.
The body was taken to the office of the chief medical examiner to determine the cause of death, according to the release.
As of press time, APD had no further updates regarding the incident, Ballantine said in an emailed statement.