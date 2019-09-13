Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com
A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting early this morning, according to a news release.
The Alexandria Police Department was investigating a burglary when officers encountered a suspect with a firearm, according to the release, which was sent shortly after 5 a.m.
The suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting and transported to a local hospital, according to the release.
The incident took place in the 300 block of North Beauregard Street.
