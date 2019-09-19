Ten jurisdictions form Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com
Ten Northern Virginia localities have joined to form the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, the new alliance announced on Monday.
The alliance is composed of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and Prince William County Department of Economic Development.
The formation of the NOVA EDA is due, in part, to the arrival of Amazon’s HQ2 and the collaborative work the jurisdictions did to attract the corporate giant to the region, according to a news release.
Moving forward, the alliance will work with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to access more economic development tools, take a regional approach to challenges like affordable housing, transportation and education and craft a strong regional brand, according to the release.