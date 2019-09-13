Torpedo Factory to dedicate space to founder Marian Van Landingham

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

To celebrate 45 years as an arts center, the Torpedo Factory Artists’ Association is dedicating studio 311 to Marian Van Landingham, the founder of the TFAA and first director of the art center, on Sept. 12.

Van Landingham proposed the original concept for the Torpedo Factory Art Center in 1974 and led a small team through the renovation process of the former munitions factory. The Torpedo Factory Art Center opened on Sept. 15, 1974, and Van Landingham served as its first director.

The studio dedication includes a solo show of Van Landingham’s paintings and will last from 5 to 8 p.m.