Maryland man pleads guilty to murder of 20-year-old Alexandria resident

By Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

William Layton, 32, the Maryland man charged with the murder of 20-year-old Alexandria resident Diamond Moore in December 2018, pleaded guilty to a triple felony indictment on Thursday, according to a news release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Layton pleaded guilty to charges of murder in the first degree, use of a firearm in the commission of murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

On the morning of Dec. 7, 2018, Alexandria police officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Holmes Run Parkway, after hearing reports of a possible shooting, the Times reported last year. Police arrived at the scene to find Moore suffering with an injury to the upper body. Moore died from the injury at a local hospital.

Further investigation established that Layton came to the scene with a relative to confront Moore about an “ongoing dispute,” according to the release. Witnesses said that when Moore retreated from the argument, Layton moved toward her, exchanged words with her and then shot her, according to the release. Layton then fled the scene.

Layton pleaded guilty to three felonies and will hear sentencing on Nov. 22. The maximum penalty for murder in the first degree is a life sentence and maximum fine of $100,000. The maximum penalties for the other two felonies – the use of a firearm in the commission of murder and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon – are three and five years in prison respectively.