Your Views: A student’s input on the school board vote

To the editor:

Because of the upcoming Alexandria School Board vote, I would like to offer my input as a high school student in the area. After reading the article in last week’s Alexandria Times, “High School project nears decision,” I believe that the best possible option would be to establish sev- eral satellite schools.

Considering the availability of real estate and the properties that the city owns, I believe the best option would be to go the satellite route. The city does not seem to have enough space to build an entirely new school. I would recommend building a sophomore campus on the Potomac Yard land, while the King Street campus should be for juniors and seniors.