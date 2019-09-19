Your Views: Change Columbus Day’s name

To the editor:

Since city council proposed renaming Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day two weeks ago, I have seen some appalling defenses of the status quo. The defenses are so odious they backfire, far more effectively making the case that we should change the holiday name.

First, some have argued other “explorers” were more brutal than Columbus. Splitting hairs over which conqueror killed more people in worse ways misses the point entirely.

Others have noted that Columbus should not be blamed for indigenous deaths in this country because he isn’t the one who came to North America. This academic handwaving is meant to distract from his role as the figurehead for European colonization, initiating a centuries long cycle of invasion, enslavement and genocide all along the shores of the Americas. The third argument defends European behavior as self-defense: One person described the situation as “kill or be killed.” This is an absolutely flabbergasting line of thinking that erases the basic fact that indigenous communities were invaded.