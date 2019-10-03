Alexandria man sentenced for armed home invasion

Cody Mello-Klein | cmelloklein@alextimes.com

Andy Melendez, 26, of Alexandria was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Sept. 26 for his involvement in an armed home invasion robbery and burglary, according to a news release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

An investigation found that Melendez and two others broke into an Arlandria home the night of Jan. 8, 2018. The residents of the home were a veteran of the armed forces who serves in the National Guard, his wife and the couple’s three-year-old daughter.

Melendez and the two other suspects entered the home armed with a knife and a firearm, according to the release. Evidence established that Melendez pointed the firearm at the couple’s daughter while threatening the parents in order to get the family to open a safe, according to the release.

The victims opened the safe and the three suspects stole two firearms and some personal documents. As the suspects made their escape, a suspect accidentally discharged one of the stolen firearms at the crime scene, shooting himself in the leg, according to the release. The stolen weapons have not been recovered.

During the robbery, Melendez struck one of the adults in the head, injured himself and bled on the floor, which later resulted in law enforcement establishing a DNA profile, according to the release.

Melendez was sentenced to a total of 58 years in the penitentiary but received a suspended sentence of 25 years. According to the release, the terms of Melendez’ suspended sentence require him to comply with supervised probation for 10 years after release, maintain “good behavior” for 20 years, have no contact with the victims and pay restitution and court costs. There is no parole in Virginia.

Melendez had already pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of conspiracy to commit a felony and one count of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, according to the release.

Melendez is incarcerated in Alexandria pending transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.