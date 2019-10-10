American Horticultural Society holds annual fundraising gala

The American Horticultural Society held its 26th annual gala on Sept. 21, according to Erika Christ, AHS’ manager of communications and marketing. This year’s gala was held in order to support stewardship of the AHS’ historic River Farm headquarters and the organization’s educational programs.

The gala included a cocktail reception in the River Farm garden, a silent auction, dinner, live music and a live auction, Christ said in an email. The event was based around the themes of harvest, health and happiness, in order to “encourage reflection on the natural world around us and appreciation for the richness that gardens – in all their diversity – bring to our lives,” Christ said.