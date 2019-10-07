Augie’s reopens with a renovated patio, 10 mussel options and 35 beer taps

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Augie’s Mussel House and Beer Garden is reopening tomorrow with an inside/outside bar, 35 taps and a heated outdoor patio.

The restaurant, located at 1106 King St., comes from Common Plate Hospitality, the team behind Urbano 116, Mason Social and Catch on the Ave. The team gave Alexandria a taste of Augie’s last summer, operating a pop-up, patio-only restaurant for a few months before closing down for renovations.

Now, the restaurant and beer garden’s transformation is complete with outdoor patio seating for 75 and two floors of indoor seating with room for 140, according to a news release.

The restaurant’s design combines modern, industrial elements with historic materials, according to the release. Décor includes a mahogany wood beam that was salvaged from the banks of the Potomac River, epoxy panels with recycled beer bottles from Mason Social and an Alexandria Marine sign from the 1940s, according to the release.

The kitchen will be led by Chad Sparrow, partner with Common Plate Hospitality, and Alam Méndez Florián, the chef from Oaxaca, Mexico who runs Urbano 116.

The menu features a variety of appetizers, sandwiches and salads, as well as 10 mussel options.

Beginning tomorrow, Augie’s will be open for lunch and dinner. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit eataugies.com.

