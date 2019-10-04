Bagel Uprising opens in former Happy Tart location

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

Bagel Uprising opened at 2307A Mount Vernon Ave. in late September, at the former location of Happy Tart.

Founder Chad Breckinridge launched Bagel Uprising at the Four Mile Run Farmers and Artisans Market in 2015, according to the business’ website. After a brief stint with Snackbar before it closed in 2018, Breckinridge decided to look for a permanent location.

When Happy Tart announced it was closing in early 2019, Breckinridge partnered with Stomping Ground owner Nicole Jones to take over the space.

Breckinridge keeps his bagel recipes simple, using only five ingredients: flour, yeast, salt, malt and brown sugar, and offering six flavors: plain, everything, sesame, poppy, salt and cinnamon, according to the website.

Bagel Uprising is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and weekends 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. – or whenever they sell out.

