Chamber hosts 2019 Best in Business Awards ceremony

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

The Alexandria Chamber of Commerce held its annual Best in Business Awards, presented by Burke & Herbert Bank, at The Westin Alexandria last night to recognize and celebrate the city’s top businesses.

Stephanie Landrum, president and chief executive officer of the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership was awarded Business Leader of the Year. Landrum was an instrumental member of the team that worked to attract Amazon and Virginia Tech to the region.

The Overall Business of the Year was The Goodhart Group, a family-run real estate firm whose leaders have been selling homes in the Alexandria and D.C. area for more than 27 years.

Other winners were:

Small Business of the Year: Tartan Properties Commercial

Medium Business of the Year: Daniel O’Connell’s Irish Restaurant & Bar

Large Business of the Year: Brandywine Living at Alexandria

Non-Profit/Association Business of the Year: Del Ray Business Association

Rising Star Business of the Year: Threadleaf

(All ACPS schools reach full accreditation for first time in 20 years)