Foodie: The perfect chicken wing dip recipe

By Missy Schrott | mschrott@alextimes.com

For some people, fall means pumpkin patches, apple picking and changing leaves. In my family, it means football season and chicken wing dip.

Granted, we eat chicken wing dip at family gatherings year-round, but it’s just a little bit better served from a card table in a parking lot at a tailgate.

When my grandma came across this chicken wing dip recipe and shared it with my mom about 15 years ago, it quickly became my mom’s go-to contribution for every holiday party, game night and pot-luck dinner. After 15 years, it’s become her claim to fame.

My cousins expect the dip at every family gathering. Friends’ eyes light up when they see the dip on the kitchen counter. There are plenty of good buff chick dips out there, but this one’s to-die-for. And I’m not just saying that because it’s my mom’s.

With big chunks of shredded chicken, not-too-hot buffalo sauce and all the cheesy goodness you could dream of, chicken wing dip has the perfect combination of flavor and consistency.

While anything that involves a couple of blocks of cream cheese and a whole jar of blue cheese dressing might be bad for your heart, it’s oh-so-good for your soul.

There are a few ways to prep the chicken that goes in the dip. We’ve found that boiling and shredding it works best, but you could also bake it or use shredded rotisserie chicken for some added flavor.

The recipe calls for half a bottle of hot wing sauce. We’ve experimented with a few varieties but found that some can make the dip too spicy or too greasy. Frank’s RedHot gives it a great buffalo flavor without that too-spicy kick.

One ingredient that is a must is the blue cheese dressing. Even if you’re on Team Ranch – trust me, I am too – this recipe works best with Marzetti’s chunky blue cheese dressing. The flavor isn’t overwhelming, and the dip has been known to convert even the most stubborn blue cheese haters.

When it comes to serving the dip, not all tortilla chips are created equal. Tostitos Scoops are our go-to for a sturdy chip that can handle the dip’s hearty consistency. Pro tip: Try celery as a low-carb alternative to tortilla chips. A few chopped up stalks of celery go into the dip itself, so there’s usually plenty left over to use for dipping.

With football season in full swing and holiday entertaining around the corner, give this recipe a try for an appetizer. Your friends and family will thank you. My only word of advice is to try to go slow – it’s a little too easy to fill up on chicken wing dip and spoil your dinner.

The writer is editor of the Alexandria Times.

Ingredients

3 or 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded

½ bottle hot wing sauce

2 stalks of celery, chopped

1 jar of Marzetti’s chunky blue cheese dressing

8 oz. bag of shredded Mexican cheese

2 8 oz. packs of cream cheese Recipe

Directions