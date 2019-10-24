Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade hits the streets on Sunday

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
Del Ray’s 23rd annual Halloween parade is set to march across the neighbor- hood on Sunday at 2 p.m., according to a news release.
The parade begins at East Bellefonte Avenue and ends at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center’s fields with a variety of Halloween festivities. Last year, the parade attracted more than 7,500 participants, including elected officials and more than 2,500 children.
The party at Mount Vernon Community Center will include live music, treat bags for children, games, an awards competition and more, according to the release. Special events include a pet costume and stroller decorating contest before the parade, a competition for best decorated house and business and a Del Ray Business Association program that provides new and used costumes for children in need.
Costume donations can be dropped off at Pat Miller Neighborhood Square or on the porch at 110 E. Del Ray Ave.
For more information visit www.visitdelray.com.