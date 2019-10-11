Pamela Sue Fitzgerald dies at 51

Pamela Sue Fitzgerald (Pam) passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at her home in Alexandria, VA on September 7th, 2019 at the age of 51 years old.

Pam is survived by her father Bob Fitzgerald of Alexandria, VA, her brother Rob Fitzgerald, his wife Elizabeth Fitzgerald, their daughter and Pam’s niece Vivian Fitzgerald of Austin Texas, her uncle David Fitzgerald of Juno Beach, FL, aunt and uncle Geraldine and Mario Messina of New York City, NY, her aunt and uncle Susan and Stephen Blair of Chesapeake, VA, her aunt Linda Frederick of Virginia Beach, VA, her great aunts Dorothy Hennerty of Albany, NY and Helen Buonviri of Punta Gorda, FL, as well as numerous cousins and extended family.

Pam was born in Portsmouth, VA on January 3rd, 1968. She graduated from Great Bridge High School in 1986 and Virginia Commonwealth University in 1991. After college Pam stayed in Richmond working in the hospitality and event industry. She lived in Atlanta, GA and Rockville, MD before moving to Alexandria, VA in 2007, joining the community of Del Ray which quickly became a second family. Pam was the VP of marketing for a national association until her mother, Diane Fitzgerald, became ill with cancer. She was her mother’s constant companion, caregiver and biggest champion. They unfortunately had to battle cancer together until Diane’s death in 2015.

Pam was beautiful, incredibly smart, witty and generous with her creative goody bags and silly gag gifts. She was the first to try anything fun from jumping out of a plane, to traveling the world, to eating cake for breakfast with her beloved niece, Vivian.

As one friend said, “Her smile and her gigantic heart were endless, always helping the less fortunate.” Even while battling cancer for the last 5 years, she was organizing breakfasts at the Carpenter’s Shelter, raising funds at Art on the Avenue at her favorite Pie Contest, and helping the Bellefonte Wizards.

Bob, Pam’s dad, was a constant at her side especially these last few years. He was an extraordinary caregiver and amazing father to her. Pam will be deeply missed by her loving family and many close friends.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, October 12th at 2:00pm at Mount Vernon Recreation Center, 2701 Commonwealth Ave Alexandria, VA 22305.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to:

Bellefonte Wizards: c/o Kelly Cares Foundation http://www.kelleycares.org

Carpenter’s Shelter: https://carpentersshelter.org/give/

Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation: https://lostdogrescue.org/donate-now/in-recognition-in-memory-card/