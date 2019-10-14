Police investigate second homicide of 2019

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place the night of Oct. 9, according to a news release. It was the second homicide in Alexandria this year.

APD officers found De’shon Jenkins, a 21-year-old Alexandria resident, suffering an upper body injury in the 300 block of South Reynolds Street just before midnight on Oct. 9, according to the release. The police had been dispatched to the area for a possible shooting.

Jenkins was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Oct. 11, according to the release.

Police have not identified a suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Clinch at 703-746-6673.