The Business Plan with Bill Reagan: Celebrating fall and the holiday season

While some grouse about the end of summer, many of us look forward to fall and the approaching holiday season, and feel they showcase this region – and especially Alexandria– at its very finest.

The air is crisper and our surroundings are especially picturesque from Halloween through Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Years and George Washington’s birthday. We have the prototypic neighborhoods and shopping streets that lend themselves to a holiday backdrop and spirit.

This is Alexandria’s time to shine – literally, with lights and decorations. Retailers depend heavily on November and December shopping revenues to remain profitable. That’s particularly critical this year because the summer Metro shutdown impacted many of them.

With that in mind, Visit Alexandria held a Holiday Planning Summit recently that incorporated a cross section of business, city government and economic development representatives. The theme of the summit was to continue building on Alexandria’s distinctive assets, attractions and charm and to take it up a notch for the approaching season.

Alexandria continues to face competition from a variety of regional shopping options, and each of them are working hard to attract their own shoppers and diners.

We have new attractions this year such as Alexandria’s own Tall Ship Providence, just a short stroll from the new Waterfront Park at the foot of King Street. Locals and visitors alike will appreciate the connection to Alexandria’s maritime heritage.

Further west there will be skating, music and spectacular light experiences at Ice & Lights – the Winter Village at Cameron Run. The waterpark will be transformed into a winter wonderland.