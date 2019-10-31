Your Views: City staffers do council’s bidding

To the editor:

Letter writers may try to blame staff for city hall’s egregious policy decisions, but staff is only recommending what it has been told to recommend, privately via the mayor-manager meeting and tête-à-têtes with individual city council members. When city council moves to “adopt the staff recommendation,” it is because the staff recommendation reflects what staff has been quietly tasked to recommend.

In a rare or hypothetical instance where what staff comes back with is not what city council wants, I believe it gets quietly sent back for more work and some staffer gets chewed out behind closed doors.

If we examine the past decade’s worth of city council public hearings, at most a thousand residents have spoken at one. Given that 66,000 residents voted in the most recent city election, those who speak at one or multiple hearings constitute less than two percent of the electorate, despite constituting 36 percent of your readership responding to your weekly poll.