Your Views: Election security in Virginia

To the editor:

In November, all 100 members of the Virginia House of Delegates and all 40 members of the Virginia State Senate are up for reelection. Last cycle, one race was so close that control of the House of Delegates was decided by drawing names from a hat.

In close elections like that one – and Virginia may have more photo finishes this year – it’s vital that every voter is registered on time for the right voting location. But Virginia still updates it voter rolls by hand, which is slow, costly, inefficient and prone to error.