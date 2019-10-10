Your Views: Scooters are a recipe for disaster

To the editor:

It seems that the Capitol Hill Police have sent warning letters to the eight dockless commercial scooter companies operating in the District of Columbia advising them that scooters are now banned on the Capitol grounds.

Additionally, the Senate Appropriations Committee has inserted language into its FY 2020 Appropriations Bill directing the police to keep these scooters off the Capitol grounds. In all likelihood, the House will duplicate this language in its version of the bill. Bottom line is that our national lawmakers have identified scooters as a public safety concern.

Unfortunately, Alexandria’s scooter pilot program has been extended by city council until the end of the year, at which time a decision will be made as to whether or not to allow the scooters to operate indefinitely as is or with a revised pilot program.