Your Views: Slaughterhouse SUP was illegal

To the editor:

Thanks to the Alexandria Times for its continued attention to the city’s unlawful and damaging zoning permit allowing a slaughterhouse to occupy land close to food preparation and pet care facilities and restaurants.

The Alexandria City Charter 2.04(m) declares slaughterhouses to be inherently “offensive.” City Code 13-1-27 permits penalties to be imposed on property owners and users who undertake “offensive” businesses. The Special Use Permit that the slaughterhouse received was unlawful.

The city granted the slaughterhouse an SUP in late March 2019. The affected neighbors promptly sought legal relief. It is now October. The city has still not answered the lawsuit, and instead filed motions to selectively challenge certain aspects and features. The city, not the injured neighbors, has delayed the suit by engaging in complex and protracted motions practice. That is the city’s right, but that is also the cause of the delay.