Your Views: Support for Indigenous People’s Day

To the editor:

I must debate my friend Dino Drudi and his understanding of the conquest of the New World, expressed in his letter, “The facts about indigenous peoples,” in the Sept. 19 Alexandria Times. I admire people like Dino who get involved whether I agree with them or not.

Clearly Drudi’s education about the conquest comes from the European view. He mentions the desire of Catholic Church leaders to convert the indigenous peoples. Unfortunately, the conquest fell not to the priests, but to land-grabbing adventurers in both North and South America. The church created something known as the “Regimento.” The adventurers were directed to read this to the indig- enous peoples. If they accepted this document, they could be treated as civilized people, otherwise they were subject to theft and enslavement.

The indigenous peoples had to understand and accept, not just the Christian God, but the supremacy of the pope and the Spanish monarch. They must have felt as we would feel if we witnessed aliens climbing down from a space ship.

Priests struggled to build understanding between wildly different cultures. Bernardino de Sahgun, a Franciscan missionary, wrote a 12-volume encyclopedia of Aztec life and is remembered gratefully by ethnographers for his invaluable work.