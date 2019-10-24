Your Views: Taxation without representation

To the editor:

In the next several weeks, we will see the Alexandria City Council approve a new scooter pilot program for the year 2020.

Undoubtedly, this will be a unanimous decision, because city council has proven over time to be indifferent to the concerns of citizens, and this scooter program is no exception. This stems from the attitude of city council that city staff has the best interests of the citizens when preparing staff work on the recommendation of decisions.

This attitude prevails because Alexandria is one of the few local governments in Virginia that doesn’t have a ward system, which results in citizens having no representation at all and city council members being accountable to no one.