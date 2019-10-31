Your Views: Naming the unknown soldier

To the editor:
In the middle of a small circular plot at the junction of Holland and Eisenhower avenues stands the Unknown Soldier. We assume that the statue is of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, but there is no plaque or identification at its base.
While street and school names are being changed to erase history, this statue needs to be named to celebrate history. Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican, was the 34th president of the United States, from 1953 to 1961. As Supreme Allied Commander, he was responsible for the D-Day invasion of Normandy in 1944, resulting in the Allied victory and the end of World War II.
As president, some of his major accomplishments were the creation of the interstate highway system, Atoms for Peace Program, authorization of NASA and the signing of the Civil Rights Act of 1957. In 1948, he became the president of Columbia University, a post he held until being elected president of the United States.
Born in 1890; died in 1969. Dwight D. Eisenhower – a name to remember. Maybe on a plaque to honor his birthday, which was Oct. 14.
-Charles Wendy, Alexandria