Your Views: Naming the unknown soldier

To the editor:

In the middle of a small circular plot at the junction of Holland and Eisenhower avenues stands the Unknown Soldier. We assume that the statue is of Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, but there is no plaque or identification at its base.

While street and school names are being changed to erase history, this statue needs to be named to celebrate history. Dwight D. Eisenhower, a Republican, was the 34th president of the United States, from 1953 to 1961. As Supreme Allied Commander, he was responsible for the D-Day invasion of Normandy in 1944, resulting in the Allied victory and the end of World War II.