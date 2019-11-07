Businesses honoring veterans

By Denise Dunbar | [email protected]

A number of local and national businesses are honoring military veterans on Veterans Day by providing free or discounted food, items for sale or services. The businesses below were listed on the website militarybenefits.info.

•Sweet Fire Donna’s at 510 John Carlyle St. is offering a free pulled pork sandwich to veterans with valid military identification on Nov. 11.

•Gadsby’s Tavern museum is conducting free tours at 1 p.m. on Nov. 10 in honor of Veterans Day.

•Mount Vernon is offering free admission to all active, former or retired military personnel between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Nov. 11.

•Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free donut to veterans and active duty military, no purchase necessary, on Veterans Day.

•Starbucks is offering a free tall brewed coffee to active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses on Veterans Day.

•7-Eleven is giving veterans a free coffee or Big Gulp on Veterans Day. Download the 7-11 app and sign in or register.

•Applebee’s is providing a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

•Golden Corral is offering a free sit-in “thank you” dinner for military veterans, retirees and active duty members from 5 to 9 p.m. on Veterans Day.

•IHOP is giving free red, white and blue pancakes to veterans and those on active duty service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11

•Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert from their Veterans Day menu. Valid military ID required.

•TCBY is offering 6 oz of free yogurt for veterans and active military on Nov. 11.