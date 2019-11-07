Douglas MacArthur modernization process begins

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

Plans are solidifying for the Douglas MacArthur Elementary School modernization project, which will involve demolishing the existing building and constructing a new one from scratch.

The modernization process began in earnest at a community meeting on Oct. 30. The meeting, led by members of DLR Group, the architecture firm selected by Alexandria City Public Schools to oversee the design process for the project, was the first of many in a process that is set to take about three years.

The rebuild itself is slated to take place from late 2020 to late 2022. During construction, Douglas MacArthur students will take classes in the old Patrick Henry Elementary School building, originally slated for demolition in March, due to a lack of space on the current Douglas MacArthur site. The school board approved the Patrick Henry swing space in April.

The decision remains controversial. Many Patrick Henry parents claim ACPS is using a predominantly economically disadvantaged school as a swing space for a mostly white, minority economically disadvantaged school. The decision is also projected to delay the opening of new athletic fields at Patrick Henry until fall 2023.

After the school system experienced a massive influx of students in 2012, ACPS staff started working on its long-range educational facilities plan to identify schools most in need of improved capacity or facilities. Douglas MacArthur was deemed in need of both.

“Douglas MacArthur rose to the top and I think for the past five years in our capital budget we’ve continued to try to have a modernization, which for Douglas MacArthur is a complete rebuild,” ACPS senior planner Erika Gulick said.

The school was built in 1943 to educate the children of D.C. government employees and Torpedo Factory employees, who were contributing to America’s efforts in World War II.