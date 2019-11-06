Democrats take control of the state legislature in Tuesday’s election

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]

All five of Alexandria’s incumbent state officeholders for the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates were reelected on Tuesday. In addition, Greg Parks was elected as Alexandria’s clerk of court.

The five incumbents reelected to the state legislature are Democrats. The results were part of a statewide trend, in which Democrats flipped both the House and Senate, making it the first time since 1993 that the state has had a blue House, Senate and governor.

Locally, four of the elected Democratic legislators were running unopposed. Four Republican write-in candidates ran against the unopposed Democrats, although they did so without the sponsorship of the local Republican party.

State Sen. George L. Barker (D) defeated S.W. “Dutch” Hillenburg (R) in the 39th district. State Sens. Adam Ebbin (D) and Dick Saslaw (D) won reelection bids in the 30th and 35th districts respectively, while Dels. Mark Levine (D) and Charniele Herring (D) took the 45th and 46th House districts, respectively.

Greg Parks was elected Alexandria clerk of court in an uncontested race, after winning the primary against Deputy Clerk of Court Ben Ortiz on June 9. Parks follows Ed Semonian, who held the position for 40 years.

Voter turnout was tracking slightly behind that of the 2015 mayoral election at 4 p.m., according to the Office of Voter Registration and Elections. At 4 p.m. turnout was 20.7 percent without absentee and 23.04 percent with absentee votes. During the 2015 election, which included races for mayor, vice mayor, city council and school board, in addition to candidates for State Senate and House of Delegates, turnout was at 22.32 percent without absentee and 25.31 with absentee by 4 p.m., according to the Office of Voter Registration and Elections.

This story will be updated with final election turnout results.