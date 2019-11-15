Filling in the Blanks with Dr. Gregory Hutchings, Ed.D.: Academic return on investment

However, an aspect that has been missing – or has been on the sidelines of our budget practices – is ensuring return on investment, like a business would. In the field of education, this is an academic return on investment.

Academic return on investment puts students at the heart of the budget process and asks how money is serving the student directly.

With students at the heart of the budget process, our focus turns to textbooks, safe and comfortable facilities, exemplary teachers and caring staff. Academic ROI also makes us look at where we are not serving students well, and whether we need to reallocate funding to schools that are not supported well enough.

To ensure we follow through on our budget priorities – and in turn deliver an A-ROI –ACPS has reviewed its internal processes and this year is aligning the school board, budget and superintendent priorities to ensure they work in tandem. This will improve efficient delivery of budget priorities and help us better measure outcomes.

ACPS has six focus areas for the 2019-20 school year based on the board’s FY2020 budget priorities. These are: educational equity, reviewing the budget process, The High School Project, a smooth transition of Douglas MacArthur Elementary students and staff into temporary swing space while we modernize the school building, developing the ACPS 2025 Strategic Plan and ensuring we are implementing recommendations from the departmental audits we have conducted since 2015.