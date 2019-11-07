Renovated Francis C. Hammond Middle School hockey rink re-opens

The renovated hockey rink at Francis C. Hammond Middle School officially re-opened on Oct. 30, according to an Alexandria City Public Schools news release.

The rink originally opened in the ‘90s and was the result of a partnership between ACPS and resident Bill Raue, who founded the Alexandria Inline Hockey Association, a local roller hockey league in the city.

At the ribbon cutting event for the newly renovated rink, Hammond students were handed free hockey sticks and took part in a skills clinic hosted by the Washington Capitals. The renovation was funded in part by a $200,000 donation from the Capitals.