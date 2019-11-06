Subscribe Now
November 2019
November 7, 2019
Democrats take control of the state legislature in Tuesday’s election
Cody Mello-Klein
-
November 6, 2019
By Cody Mello-Klein |
[email protected]
All five of Alexandria’s incumbent state officeholders for the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates were reelected on Tuesday. In...
The history of Halloween on South Lee Street
Missy Schrott
-
October 31, 2019
By Missy Schrott |
[email protected]
If you ask any Alexandria resident where the best trick-or-treating in the city is, most will have the same answer:...
The mystery of the Female Stranger
Cody Mello-Klein
-
October 31, 2019
By Cody Mello-Klein |
[email protected]
Every fall, Alexandria’s rich history takes on a distinctly spooky tone, the hard facts of the historical record giving way...
LEGAL NOTICES
Legal Notice of Public Hearing
Lyvi Sieg
-
October 31, 2019
10:31 Legal Notice of Public Hearing
Impact 7G #2
Lyvi Sieg
-
October 24, 2019
10:24 Impact 7G #2
Alexandria Planning Commission & City Council
Lyvi Sieg
-
October 24, 2019
10:24 Alexandria Planning Commission & City Council
Impact 7G #1
Lyvi Sieg
-
October 24, 2019
10:24 Impact 7G #1
City of Alexandria Second Half 2019 Real Estate Tax, Refuse Fee and Stormwater Utility...
Lyvi Sieg
-
October 24, 2019
10:24 City of Alexandria Second Half
