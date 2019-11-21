RUN! GEEK! RUN! donates record-breaking proceeds

By Missy Schrott | [email protected]

On Nov. 12, the RUN! GEEK! RUN! team presented National Industries for the Blind with a check for $20,000 – the record-breaking proceeds from the Sept. 29 5K run. This year, RUN! GEEK! RUN! attracted 415 registrants, 29 sponsors, 40 donors and 50 volunteers, according to a news release.

NIB’s Business Leaders Program will be the direct benefactor of RUN! GEEK! RUN!’s proceeds. This program provides business management training, hands-on professional development and supervision coursework to enhance the career success of people who are blind, according to the release.