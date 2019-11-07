Ten Thousand Villages celebrates 25th anniversary

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
Alexandria first fair trade retailer, Ten Thousand Villages, officially celebrated its 25th anniversary on Oct. 25, according to a news release.
Ten Thousand Villages first opened on King Street in 1994, when many people were still unfamiliar with the concept of fair trade, which involves trade between companies in developed countries and producers in developing countries in which fair prices are paid to the producers, according to the Oxford dictionary.
More than just a retailer, Ten Thousand Villages operates as a local nonprofit that supports and builds long-lasting relationships with artisans worldwide, according to the release.
The store officially celebrated its 25th year in Alexandria on Oct. 25 with international cuisine, a wine tasting and a silent auction featuring handcrafted products from the store’s artisan partners, according to the release.