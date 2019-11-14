Torpedo Factory celebrates milestones with anniversary ball

This year marks 100 years for the Torpedo Factory building and 45 years since it first started operating as an art center. To celebrate the two major milestones, the Torpedo Factory is holding an anniversary ball from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a news release.

Attendees can listen to the big band sounds of Good Shot Judy and watch the premiere of Istrico Productions’ Torpedo Factory documentary. The proceedings will be overseen by WAMU arts and culture reporter Mikaela Lefrak, according to the release.