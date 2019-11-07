Police investigate North Van Dorn Street crash

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
The Alexandria Police Department investigated a head-on crash last Saturday in the 2000 block of North Van Dorn Street that resulted in one death, according to a news release.
APD responded to a reported crash in the area at approximately 8:19 p.m. on Saturday. At the scene, officers found Armando Aguirre Membreno, a 64-year-old
Alexandria resident, dead. Three other adults and one juvenile were transported to a local hospital and are currently in stable condition, according to the release.
The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses with information are encouraged to contact Officer Nancy Gordon at 571-289- 6794.