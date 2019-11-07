Virginia Tech submits first concept plan to city

The Virginia Tech Foundation submitted its first concept plan for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in North Potomac Yard on Nov. 1, according to a news release.

The campus, which was part of the state’s bid to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the region, was originally announced as a graduate school campus. In June, Virginia Tech announced a partnership with Lionstone Investments to build the 65- acre mixed use development in National Landing, adjacent to the future Potomac Yard Metro station.