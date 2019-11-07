Virginia Tech submits first concept plan to city

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
The Virginia Tech Foundation submitted its first concept plan for the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in North Potomac Yard on Nov. 1, according to a news release.
The campus, which was part of the state’s bid to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to the region, was originally announced as a graduate school campus. In June, Virginia Tech announced a partnership with Lionstone Investments to build the 65- acre mixed use development in National Landing, adjacent to the future Potomac Yard Metro station.
The first concept plan is accompanied by proposals for JBG SMITH and Lionstone’s phase one plans for the North Potomac Yard small area plan, including plans for infrastructure, office, retail and residential uses.
City council and the planning commission have a joint work session to discuss the initial concept plan and approach for the campus on Nov. 12, according to the release. The applicant will then host a community meeting on Nov. 14.
The plans are set to be scheduled for review and approval by the planning com- mission and council in 2020, according to the release.
To view the full concept plan, visit alexandriava.gov/110553.