Weichert expands further into DMV

By Cody Mello-Klein | [email protected]
Weichert Commercial Brokerage, an Alexandria-based real estate broker, announced a significant expansion in the DMV area, according to an Oct. 29 news release.
The expansion, led by Will Wiard, involves Weichert adding parts of Virginia, Maryland and D.C. to its commercial brokerage interests and is fueled by the rapid growth of the area’s commercial market, according to the release.
“We are really excited about the expansion of Weichert Commercial’s footprint in Northeastern Virginia, Jim Sousa, president of Weichert, said in the release. “This will be a model for future expansions, as the company looks to dramatically increase its market share over the next several years.”