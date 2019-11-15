Your Views: Elected officials deserve respect

To the editor:

It has now been two months since the Sept. 14 city council decision regarding the design for the Seminary Road Project. Implementation is occurring and, in a few weeks, most features will be in place. I’m quite sure there will be tweaks to ensure safety and smooth movement for all users. I have noticed this is the normal process for similar projects in our city.

I’ve been diligent from the outset of implementation to travel the .9 mile stretch of roadway and surrounding areas at various times of the day, numerous times each day. My husband has supplemented my travels by cruising the stretch two or three additional times each day. We intentionally travel during morning and evening peak hours. I have documented my travels with video and date and time-stamped photos of traffic movement. We have been on foot and in a vehicle.

I can report that during our travels traffic has moved smoothly and at the posted 25 mph speed limit most days since the lane striping was painted. Traffic flow was impaired three or four days because intersection sensors were damaged during the resurfacing and drivers were adjusting to the new lane patterns. Transportation and Environmental Services staff quickly remedied the problem.

Each of our council members worked hard to render the final decision. They met with numerous groups. They listened to and heard what people presented. They visited the area multiple times to evaluate the situation. They should not continue to be badgered, hounded, berated and suspected of less than ethical behavior. None of us would have elected people lacking integrity or ethical behavior. People with different opinions and viewpoints strengthen our civic environment.

I am a resident living in a single-family home and I did not view anything stated by Mayor Justin Wilson or councilors Canek Aguirre or Del Pepper as critical of residents living in single-family homes. I feel they devote sustained efforts to fairly represent residents regardless of the type of home in which they choose to live.

When Vice Mayor Elizabeth Bennett-Parker stated she visited homes in the Seminary Road area, I have no doubt that she did. When she stated she traveled out of state to research chicken processing facilities and the surrounding neighborhoods, I have no doubt that she did.