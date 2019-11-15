Your Views: Unequal cartoon

The two examples in the Nov.7, 2019 opinion cartoon are not equal. Former Vice President Joe Biden was working to protect the interest of the United States by making sure our tax dollars were not going to a corrupt country which wasn’t on board with our principles.

President Donald Trump was working to use our tax dollars to promote his personal political interest. It isn’t that hard to see the difference. Nor is it hard to know one use of the power of our country is right and the other is wrong.

-Pam and Kerry St. Clair, Alexandria